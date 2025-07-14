The crowd looks on as a crane operator ceremoniously hoists the final steel beam onto the Hangar B building during a topping out ceremony for the new aircraft maintenance hangar at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar July 15.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 15:18
|Photo ID:
|9201788
|VIRIN:
|250715-O-PG482-2020
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|10.33 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Topping Out Ceremony for Future MCAS Miramar Aircraft Maintenance Hangar [Image 3 of 3], by Katie Cadiao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Topping Out Ceremony for Future MCAS Miramar Aircraft Maintenance Hangar
No keywords found.