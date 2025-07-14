Topping Out Ceremony for Future MCAS Miramar Aircraft Maintenance Hangar

Photo By Katie Cadiao | The crowd looks on as a crane operator ceremoniously hoists the final steel beam onto...... read more read more Photo By Katie Cadiao | The crowd looks on as a crane operator ceremoniously hoists the final steel beam onto the Hangar B building during a topping out ceremony for the new aircraft maintenance hangar at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar July 15. see less | View Image Page

NAVFAC Southwest and its partners celebrated a major accomplishment for the new aircraft maintenance hangar at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar July 15.



The installation hosted a topping out ceremony during which the final steel beam was ceremoniously hoisted onto the Hangar B building.



“What a great milestone to hit with this enormous project,” said Col. R. Erik Herrmann, MCAS Miramar commanding officer. “To the artisans and tradesmen that are here and have been working on this project, thank you so much. You keep this country that we live in moving and progressing forward, and nobody can compete with the skill, professionalism and dedication that you all have.”



The 168,000-square-foot maintenance facility will include a two-module maintenance hangar with an integrated two-story support building. Crews also poured more than one million square feet of new aircraft pavement that will surround the new hangar.



The facility will feature a wash rack with utility control building, ready service lockers, a telecom hut, as well as a new airfield lighting vault, and generator buildings.



A new aircraft parking apron with F-35-specific support infrastructure, taxiways, access roads, and vehicle parking will be constructed as part of the site development.



The facility’s exterior design will align with the Base Installation Development Plan and complement the adjacent Hangar A F-35 maintenance hangar.



Once completed, Hangar B will support two F-35B and C operational squadrons homebased at MCAS Miramar.



"On behalf of the 3rd MAW, I just want to say thank you, thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” said Col. Henry Dolberry Jr., Assistant Wing Commander, Third Marine Aircraft Wing. “As the commander said, one day, this hangar will be filled with the aircraft who go out there to do our nation’s bidding.”



The project kicked off in May 2024, when Harper construction demolished the existing Hangar 1 and adjacent utility structures, to accommodate the new hangar footprint. Construction is scheduled to be completed in November 2026.