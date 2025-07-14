Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 7th Army Training Command’s (7ATC) Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) and Bundeswehr soldiers competed alongside each other in the Bundeswehr Sports Day in Munich, Germany July 23, 2025. The Bundeswehr Sports Day is an annual event where soldiers compete in six physically demanding events designed to test fitness, skill, and teamwork, while fostering morale and camaraderie amongst allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)