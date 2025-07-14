Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bundeswehr Sports Day [Image 6 of 10]

    Bundeswehr Sports Day

    MUNICH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 7th Army Training Command’s (7ATC) Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) and Bundeswehr soldiers competed alongside each other in the Bundeswehr Sports Day in Munich, Germany July 23, 2025. The Bundeswehr Sports Day is an annual event where soldiers compete in six physically demanding events designed to test fitness, skill, and teamwork, while fostering morale and camaraderie amongst allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

