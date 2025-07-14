Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Five NUWC Division Newport employees receive 2024 NAVSEA Excellence Awards [Image 2 of 2]

    Five NUWC Division Newport employees receive 2024 NAVSEA Excellence Awards

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Evan Crawley 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport team members from the Undersea Warfare Platforms and Payload Integration Department Will Snyder (from left) and Michelle Estaphan Owen were members of the Program Executive Office Attack Submarines Unmanned Systems Team that won the Excellence in Program Management Award in the 2024 Naval Sea Systems Command Excellence Awards program. The team, which included Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division personnel, was honored for outstanding innovation and leadership in subsea warfare for revolutionizing unmanned systems employment, addressing critical operational deficiencies for combatant commanders.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 09:15
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    NUWC Division Newport
    NAVSEA Excellence Awards
