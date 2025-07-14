Five NUWC Division Newport employees receive 2024 NAVSEA Excellence Awards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport team members from the Undersea Warfare Platforms and Payload Integration Department Will Snyder (from left) and Michelle Estaphan Owen were members of the Program Executive Office Attack Submarines Unmanned Systems Team that won the Excellence in Program Management Award in the 2024 Naval Sea Systems Command Excellence Awards program. The team, which included Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division personnel, was honored for outstanding innovation and leadership in subsea warfare for revolutionizing unmanned systems employment, addressing critical operational deficiencies for combatant commanders.