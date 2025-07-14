Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Five NUWC Division Newport employees receive 2024 NAVSEA Excellence Awards [Image 1 of 2]

    Five NUWC Division Newport employees receive 2024 NAVSEA Excellence Awards

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport team members from the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department Christopher Ekholm (from left), Matthew Cote and Shelley McInnis recently won the Excellence in Engineering Award in the 2024 Naval Sea Systems Command Excellence Awards program, as members on the Submarine Multi-Mission Team Trainer Development Team. A collaborative effort between Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division and Division Newport, the team was honored for outstanding technical leadership, dedication to innovation, and demonstrated exceptional collaboration.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 09:15
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    NUWC Division Newport
    NAVSEA Excellence Awards
    25-28

