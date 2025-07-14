Five NUWC Division Newport employees receive 2024 NAVSEA Excellence Awards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport team members from the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department Christopher Ekholm (from left), Matthew Cote and Shelley McInnis recently won the Excellence in Engineering Award in the 2024 Naval Sea Systems Command Excellence Awards program, as members on the Submarine Multi-Mission Team Trainer Development Team. A collaborative effort between Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division and Division Newport, the team was honored for outstanding technical leadership, dedication to innovation, and demonstrated exceptional collaboration.