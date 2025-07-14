Cyber, radio exchange deepens US, Djibouti military cooperation

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Kentucky Army National Guard participate in a radio communications knowledge exchange with Djiboutian soldiers at the Djiboutian signal corp compound in Djibouti City, Djibouti, July 14, 2025. The state partnership program conducts military-to-military engagements in support of U.S. defense security goals, facilitating cooperation across all levels of international civil-military affairs, and encouraging relationship building at the state level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)
