    Cyber, radio exchange deepens US, Djibouti military cooperation [Image 6 of 7]

    Cyber, radio exchange deepens US, Djibouti military cooperation

    DJIBOUTI CITY, DJIBOUTI

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Garrett Hufana, center, information technology specialist with the 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Kentucky Army National Guard, participates in a radio communications knowledge exchange with Djiboutian soldiers at the Djiboutian signal corp compound in Djibouti City, Djibouti, July 14, 2025. Knowledge exchanges build trust and strengthen mutual understanding by sharing subject matter expertise that support efforts to advance U.S. and partner force capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 08:38
    Photo ID: 9200588
    VIRIN: 250714-F-YT894-1207
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 24.81 MB
    Location: DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ
    This work, Cyber, radio exchange deepens US, Djibouti military cooperation [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOS
    Stronger Together
    One Team
    CJTFHOA
    AFRICOM

