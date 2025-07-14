Cyber, radio exchange deepens US, Djibouti military cooperation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Garrett Hufana, center, information technology specialist with the 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Kentucky Army National Guard, participates in a radio communications knowledge exchange with Djiboutian soldiers at the Djiboutian signal corp compound in Djibouti City, Djibouti, July 14, 2025. Knowledge exchanges build trust and strengthen mutual understanding by sharing subject matter expertise that support efforts to advance U.S. and partner force capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)