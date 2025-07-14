1ABCT/3ID FPV drone

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier with the Deathwatch Platoon, 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division looks down range while conducting a first person view individual crew qualification on Grafenwöhr Training Area, July 23, 2025. The 1st Infantry Division and V Corps are part of America’s Forward Deployed Corps in Europe which works alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for its rotational and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)