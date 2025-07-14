1ABCT/3ID FPV drone

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier with the Deathwatch Platoon, 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team(1ABCT), 3rd Infantry Division looks down range while conducting a first person view individual crew qualification on Grafenwöhr Training Area, July 23, 2025. The 1 ABCT, 3rd Infantry Division, tests purpose-built, retrievable FPV drones to highlight the ability against autonomous targets to improve battlefield readiness and integration with armored units. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)