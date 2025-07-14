Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1ABCT/3ID FPV drone [Image 1 of 2]

    1ABCT/3ID FPV drone

    GERMANY

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Soldier with the Deathwatch Platoon, 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team(1ABCT), 3rd Infantry Division looks down range while conducting a first person view individual crew qualification on Grafenwöhr Training Area, July 23, 2025. The 1 ABCT, 3rd Infantry Division, tests purpose-built, retrievable FPV drones to highlight the ability against autonomous targets to improve battlefield readiness and integration with armored units. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 07:32
    Photo ID: 9200421
    VIRIN: 250723-A-TM214-3632
    Resolution: 5110x3407
    Size: 816.72 KB
    Location: DE
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

