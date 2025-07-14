Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Squad Live Fire Exercise [Image 3 of 4]

    Squad Live Fire Exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Robert Jarboe 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Reaper, conduct a squad rush during a live fire exercise in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, May 20, 2025. The exercise prepared Soldiers to engage in combat and neutralize enemy threats.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 05:43
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Squad Live Fire Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Robert Jarboe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Warfighting
    Warrior Ethos
    278thACR
    Soldier
    Army

