Squad Live Fire Exercise

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Reaper, receive a Liquid, Ammo, Casualty and Equipment report during a live fire exercise in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, May 20, 2025. The exercise prepared Soldiers to engage in combat and neutralize enemy threats.