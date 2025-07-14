Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    480th Fighter Squadron, support teams return to Spangdahlem Air Base after CENTCOM deployment [Image 14 of 14]

    480th Fighter Squadron, support teams return to Spangdahlem Air Base after CENTCOM deployment

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Riedel  

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Airmen wait for the return of their fellow unit members during a redeployment event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 23, 2025, as Airmen return from deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The redeploying personnel are assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron, 52nd Maintenance Group, 52nd Operations Support Squadron, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron and 52nd Munitions Maintenance Group. Their return marks the successful completion of a critical combat airpower mission and the reintegration of Saber Airmen with their families.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 03:48
    Photo ID: 9200253
    VIRIN: 250723-F-CH060-1016
    Resolution: 5268x3348
    Size: 739.81 KB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 480th Fighter Squadron, support teams return to Spangdahlem Air Base after CENTCOM deployment [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Alexander Riedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    deployment
    U.S. Central Command
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    redeployment

