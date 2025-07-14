480th Fighter Squadron, support teams return to Spangdahlem Air Base after CENTCOM deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Adam Keith, assigned to the 52nd Maintenance Squadron egress specialist, embraces his family during a redeployment event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 23, 2025, as Airmen return from deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The redeploying personnel are assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron, 52nd Maintenance Group, 52nd Operations Support Squadron, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron and 52nd Munitions Maintenance Group. Their return marks the successful completion of a critical combat airpower mission and the reintegration of Saber Airmen with their families.