Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Air Force competes in wheelchair rugby semi-finals at 2025 Warrior Games [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Team Air Force competes in wheelchair rugby semi-finals at 2025 Warrior Games

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Families and supporters cheer for Team Air Force athletes during the wheelchair rugby semi-finals at the Department of Defense Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colo., July 23 2025. Team Air Force competed against Team Army to decide who would compete for the gold medal in wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 20:55
    Photo ID: 9199957
    VIRIN: 250723-F-UB464-1525
    Resolution: 4070x2713
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Air Force competes in wheelchair rugby semi-finals at 2025 Warrior Games [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Air Force competes in wheelchair rugby semi-finals at 2025 Warrior Games
    Team Air Force competes in wheelchair rugby semi-finals at 2025 Warrior Games
    Team Air Force competes in wheelchair rugby semi-finals at 2025 Warrior Games
    Team Air Force competes in wheelchair rugby semi-finals at 2025 Warrior Games
    Team Air Force competes in wheelchair rugby semi-finals at 2025 Warrior Games
    Team Air Force competes in wheelchair rugby semi-finals at 2025 Warrior Games

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    2025 Warrior Games
    DWG2025
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download