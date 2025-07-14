Team Air Force competes in wheelchair rugby semi-finals at 2025 Warrior Games

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. retired Curtis Belew, Team Air Force athlete, carries the ball towards the goal during wheelchair rugby semi-finals at the Department of Defense Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colo., July 23 2025. Team Air Force competed against Team Army to decide who would compete for the gold medal in wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)