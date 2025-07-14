Reinforcing readiness with M50 gas mask fit testing

CAMP SHIELDS, Japan
Master Chief Avionics Technician Michael Dawson, from Dearborn, Michigan, assigned to Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Kadena, dons an M50 gas mask during a chemical, biological, and radiological fit test on Camp Shields, Japan, July 22, 2025. Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
