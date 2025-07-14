Reinforcing readiness with M50 gas mask fit testing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CAMP SHIELDS, Japan

Master Chief Avionics Technician Michael Dawson, from Dearborn, Michigan, assigned to Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Kadena, dons an M50 gas mask during a chemical, biological, and radiological fit test on Camp Shields, Japan, July 22, 2025. Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)