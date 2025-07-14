Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reinforcing readiness with M50 gas mask fit testing [Image 3 of 4]

    Reinforcing readiness with M50 gas mask fit testing

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan
    Master Chief Avionics Technician Michael Dawson, from Dearborn, Michigan, assigned to Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Kadena, dons an M50 gas mask during a chemical, biological, and radiological fit test on Camp Shields, Japan, July 22, 2025. Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 20:59
    VIRIN: 250722-N-DN657-1040
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: DEARBORN, MICHIGAN, US
