302d Airlift Wing activated for MAFFS 2025

A 302d Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules aircraft departs for Klamath Falls, Oregon, July 23, 2025 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The aircraft was outfitted with a Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System enabling crews to provide surge support for existing fire suppression efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 17:48
|Photo ID:
|9199365
|VIRIN:
|250723-F-ZJ473-1002
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
