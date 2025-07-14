302d Airlift Wing activated for MAFFS 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 302d Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules aircraft departs for Klamath Falls, Oregon, July 23, 2025 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The aircraft was outfitted with a Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System enabling crews to provide surge support for existing fire suppression efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)