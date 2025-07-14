Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    302d Airlift Wing activated for MAFFS 2025 [Image 1 of 2]

    302d Airlift Wing activated for MAFFS 2025

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    A 302d Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules aircraft departs for Klamath Falls, Oregon, July 23, 2025 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The aircraft was outfitted with a Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System enabling crews to provide surge support for existing fire suppression efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 17:48
    Photo ID: 9199364
    VIRIN: 250723-F-ZJ473-1001
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 302d Airlift Wing activated for MAFFS 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-130H
    MAFFS
    special mission
    MAFFSAEG
    302d Airlift Wing

