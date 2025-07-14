Rear Adm. Zerr speaking to Senior Enlisted Academy Class 286

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NEWPORT, R.I. (July 15, 2025) — Rear Adm. Zerr speaks to Class 286 at the Senior Enlisted Academy, emphasizing the importance of courageous leadership and continuous learning. The Senior Enlisted Academy develops senior enlisted leaders by preparing them to serve in command and higher-level leadership positions in the Navy and Joint services.