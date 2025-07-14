Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Zerr speaking to Senior Enlisted Academy Class 286

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Martin Garabedian 

    U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy

    NEWPORT, R.I. (July 15, 2025) — Rear Adm. Zerr speaks to Class 286 at the Senior Enlisted Academy, emphasizing the importance of courageous leadership and continuous learning. The Senior Enlisted Academy develops senior enlisted leaders by preparing them to serve in command and higher-level leadership positions in the Navy and Joint services.

