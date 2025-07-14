Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAG-16 Commanding Officer Retires after 26 Years of Service [Image 5 of 6]

    MAG-16 Commanding Officer Retires after 26 Years of Service

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger gives remarks during the retirement ceremony of U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kevin G. Hunter, former commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 18, 2025. Throughout his 26 years of honorable service, Hunter demonstrated consistent excellence with more than 3,100 mishap-free flight hours. His achievements earned him numerous commendations, including the Legion of Merit; Defense Meritorious Service Medal; Meritorious Service Medal with two gold stars; Individual Action Air Medal; Air Medal with Strike Numeral XIV; Joint Service Commendation Medal; Navy Commendation Medal; Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with one gold star; and the Presidential Service Badge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 14:27
    Photo ID: 9198724
    VIRIN: 250718-M-YL719-2032
    Resolution: 3324x4983
    Size: 8.31 MB
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-16 Commanding Officer Retires after 26 Years of Service [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd MAW
    MAG-16
    Pilot
    CO
    Retirement
    CH-53E Super Stallion

