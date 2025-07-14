MAG-16 Commanding Officer Retires after 26 Years of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kevin G. Hunter, the former commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, holds an American flag after the reading of Old Glory during his retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 18, 2025. Throughout his 26 years of honorable service, Hunter demonstrated consistent excellence with more than 3,100 mishap-free flight hours. His achievements earned him numerous commendations, including the Legion of Merit; Defense Meritorious Service Medal; Meritorious Service Medal with two gold stars; Individual Action Air Medal; Air Medal with Strike Numeral XIV; Joint Service Commendation Medal; Navy Commendation Medal; Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with one gold star; and the Presidential Service Badge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)