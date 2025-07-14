From Medical Care To Kitchen Flair

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 12, 2025) Hospitalman Kevontae Washington (second from left), a food service assistant (FSA) assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), poses for a group photo with fellow FSA workers aboard Comfort in the Pacific Ocean during Continuing Promise 2025, July 12, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alfredo Marron)