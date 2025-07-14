From Medical Care To Kitchen Flair

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 12, 2025) Hospitalman Kevontae Washington, a food service assistant (FSA) assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), cuts a tray of brownies aboard Comfort in the Pacific Ocean during Continuing Promise 2025, July 12, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alfredo Marron)
