    Homecoming: Deployed Sabers return to Spangdahlem AB [Image 6 of 6]

    Homecoming: Deployed Sabers return to Spangdahlem AB

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A dog with a welcome home sign, attends a redeployment at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 18, 2025. The 52nd Fighter Wing deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to demonstrate the United States’ commitment of peace through strength by partnering with allies, reinforcing deterrence, and enhancing regional capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 11:13
    Photo ID: 9197893
    VIRIN: 250718-F-CJ696-9131
    Resolution: 4654x3097
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Homecoming: Deployed Sabers return to Spangdahlem AB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Welcome Home
    Saber Nation
    52nd Fighter Wing
    Redeployment

