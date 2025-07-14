Homecoming: Deployed Sabers return to Spangdahlem AB

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dustin Carey, 480th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, is greeted by his daughter, Charlotte, during a redeployment at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 18, 2025. The 480th FS’s deployment highlighted agile combat operations and joint-force integration, while the 52nd Fighter Wing prioritized support for Airmen and their families throughout the deployment cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 11:13
|Photo ID:
|9197884
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-CJ696-9446
|Resolution:
|2929x1949
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AB, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
