    Homecoming: Deployed Sabers return to Spangdahlem AB [Image 5 of 6]

    Homecoming: Deployed Sabers return to Spangdahlem AB

    SPANGDAHLEM AB, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dustin Carey, 480th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, is greeted by his daughter, Charlotte, during a redeployment at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 18, 2025. The 480th FS’s deployment highlighted agile combat operations and joint-force integration, while the 52nd Fighter Wing prioritized support for Airmen and their families throughout the deployment cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    VIRIN: 250718-F-CJ696-9446
