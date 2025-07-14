Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 DoD Warrior Games [Image 21 of 24]

    2025 DoD Warrior Games

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Anthony Ramsey 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    Spare wheelchair wheels are staged in preparation for a wheelchair rugby competition for the Department of Defense Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 22, 2025. The 2025 DoD Warrior Games is an adaptive sports competition that celebrates the dedication of military service members resiliency in recovering from being wounded, injured, and or ill through a series of competitive sports that demonstrates the remarkable potential of our service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anthony C. Ramsey Jr.)

