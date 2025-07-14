Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment prepare for a wheelchair rugby competition for the Department of Defense Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 22, 2025. The 2025 DoD Warrior Games is an adaptive sports competition that celebrates the dedication of military service members resiliency in recovering from being wounded, injured, and or ill through a series of competitive sports that demonstrates the remarkable potential of our service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anthony C. Ramsey Jr.)