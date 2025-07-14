Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership Conducts Mission Stop in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 2025 [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pacific Partnership Conducts Mission Stop in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 2025

    LAE, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings  

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LAE, Papua New Guinea (July 23, 2025) – Army Capt. Levi Jackson assigned to the 72nd Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support unit and Navy Lt. j.g. William Chipmon assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Key West, conduct a food and water risk assessment at a restaurant in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 23, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 06:46
    Photo ID: 9197306
    VIRIN: 250723-N-YV347-1070
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 28.88 MB
    Location: LAE, PG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership Conducts Mission Stop in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Partnership Conducts Mission Stop in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 2025
    Pacific Partnership Conducts Mission Stop in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 2025
    Pacific Partnership Conducts Mission Stop in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 2025
    Pacific Partnership Conducts Mission Stop in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 2025
    Pacific Partnership Conducts Mission Stop in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PP25
    Pacific Partnership 2025
    Pacific Partnership
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download