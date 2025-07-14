LAE, Papua New Guinea (July 23, 2025) – Capt. Levi Jackson assigned to the 72nd Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support unit conducts a food and water risk assessment at the Christian Revival Center in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 23, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 06:46
|Photo ID:
|9197303
|VIRIN:
|250723-N-YV347-1026
|Resolution:
|7164x4776
|Size:
|19.45 MB
|Location:
|LAE, PG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership Conducts Mission Stop in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.