Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct topside preservation efforts in the Indian Ocean

250718-N-CV021-1020

Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Anthony Cruz, from Brandon, Florida, sands down a bulkhead during topside preservation efforts aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in the Indian Ocean, July 18. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)