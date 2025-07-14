Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct topside preservation efforts in the Indian Ocean

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250718-N-CV021-1013

Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Candelario Martinez, from Willis, Texas, wipes a bulkhead with stain remover during topside preservation efforts aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in the Indian Ocean, July 18. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)