Strength in Strategy: Multinational Forces Conduct Joint Planning at Keris Strike 25

Malaysian, U.S., and Australian Army personnel collaborate during the Staff Military Appreciation Process (SMAP) at Exercise Keris Strike 25 in Perak, Malaysia, July 21, 2025. The Staff Military Appreciation Process, the Malaysian Army’s equivalent to the U.S. Army’s Military Decision-Making Process, (MDMP) helps commanders and staff analyze missions and develop operational plans. Conducting this process jointly during Keris Strike enhances interoperability, aligns planning practices, and strengthens multinational coordination in support of regional security.