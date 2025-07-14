Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strength in Strategy: Multinational Forces Conduct Joint Planning at Keris Strike 25 [Image 4 of 6]

    Strength in Strategy: Multinational Forces Conduct Joint Planning at Keris Strike 25

    PERAK, MALAYSIA

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Malaysian, U.S., and Australian Army personnel collaborate during the Staff Military Appreciation Process (SMAP) at Exercise Keris Strike 25 in Perak, Malaysia, July 21, 2025. The Staff Military Appreciation Process, the Malaysian Army’s equivalent to the U.S. Army’s Military Decision-Making Process, (MDMP) helps commanders and staff analyze missions and develop operational plans. Conducting this process jointly during Keris Strike enhances interoperability, aligns planning practices, and strengthens multinational coordination in support of regional security.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 03:24
    VIRIN: 250721-A-PE084-1004
    Location: PERAK, MY
