    Curtis Wilbur Conduct Weapons Shoot [Image 12 of 14]

    Curtis Wilbur Conduct Weapons Shoot

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.06.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Lt. j.g. Ivan Vega, from Houston, Texas, loads a .50 caliber machine gun with ammunition on the aft missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a weapons shoot in the South China Sea, July 7, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 01:19
    Photo ID: 9197084
    VIRIN: 250707-N-QV397-2082
    Resolution: 3942x2628
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    .50 caliber machine gun
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    Gun shoot
    United States Navy
    weapons shoot
    U.S. Navy

