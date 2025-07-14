Sailors check for rounds in the chamber of a .50 caliber machine gun amidships of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a weapons shoot in the South China Sea, July 7, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 01:19
|Photo ID:
|9197083
|VIRIN:
|250707-N-QV397-2080
|Resolution:
|3992x2662
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Curtis Wilbur Conduct Weapons Shoot [Image 14 of 14], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.