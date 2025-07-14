U.S. Hawaii Air National Guard Maj. Andrews Marchi, 199th Fighter Squadron F-22 Raptor pilot, speaks to multinational delegates during an International Observer Program event on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 18, 2025. The IOP event provided the international partner delegates with insight on how they could integrate into a future Resolute Force Pacific iteration, in an effort to encourage heightened efforts in maintaining security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 00:06
|Photo ID:
|9196993
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-NW874-1088
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, International Observer Program showcases interoperability and readiness for U.S. partners and allies [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
International Observer Program showcases interoperability and readiness for U.S. partners and allies
No keywords found.