International Observer Program showcases interoperability and readiness for U.S. partners and allies

U.S. Hawaii Air National Guard Maj. Andrews Marchi, 199th Fighter Squadron F-22 Raptor pilot, speaks to multinational delegates during an International Observer Program event on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 18, 2025. The IOP event provided the international partner delegates with insight on how they could integrate into a future Resolute Force Pacific iteration, in an effort to encourage heightened efforts in maintaining security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)