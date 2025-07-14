Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    International Observer Program showcases interoperability and readiness for U.S. partners and allies [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    International Observer Program showcases interoperability and readiness for U.S. partners and allies

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    Pacific Air Forces

    International Observer Program event participants pose for a group photo at the Hickam Field operations building at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 18, 2025. The IOP event provided the international partner delegates with insight on how they could integrate into a future Resolute Force Pacific iteration, in an effort to encourage heightened efforts in maintaining security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 00:06
    Photo ID: 9196987
    VIRIN: 250718-F-NW874-1128
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Observer Program showcases interoperability and readiness for U.S. partners and allies [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    International Observer Program showcases interoperability and readiness for U.S. partners and allies
    International Observer Program showcases interoperability and readiness for U.S. partners and allies
    International Observer Program showcases interoperability and readiness for U.S. partners and allies
    International Observer Program showcases interoperability and readiness for U.S. partners and allies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    International Observer Program showcases interoperability and readiness for U.S. partners and allies

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    multilateral
    C2
    Agile Combat Employment
    Allies & Partners
    REFORPAC
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download