    336th Fighter Squadron Conducts a Fly-by as USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Departs Diego Garcia [Image 2 of 5]

    336th Fighter Squadron Conducts a Fly-by as USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Departs Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    An Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 336th Fighter Squadron conducts a farewell fly-by as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) departs U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, July 13. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 336th Fighter Squadron Conducts a Fly-by as USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Departs Diego Garcia [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

