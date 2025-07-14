336th Fighter Squadron Conducts a Fly-by as USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Departs Diego Garcia

An Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 336th Fighter Squadron conducts a farewell fly-by as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) departs U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, July 13. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 23:22
|Photo ID:
|9196974
|VIRIN:
|250713-N-ZS816-2021
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|972.14 KB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
