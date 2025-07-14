NROTC Midshipmen participate in FMF program on Camp Lejeune

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Midshipmen enter an MV-22 Osprey aircraft with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261 (VMM-261) during Fleet Marine Force East (FMF-E) at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 17, 2025. 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment provided coordination and safety support during FMF-E, a training event with the purpose of familiarizing NROTC Midshipmen who have committed to becoming Marine Corps officers with the primary communities they may serve in. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jorge Borjas)