    NROTC Midshipmen participate in FMF program on Camp Lejeune [Image 3 of 15]

    NROTC Midshipmen participate in FMF program on Camp Lejeune

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jorge Borjas 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    A U.S. Navy Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Midshipman takes part in a patrol during Fleet Marine Force East (FMF-E) at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 17, 2025. 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment provided coordination and safety support during FMF-E, a training event with the purpose of familiarizing NROTC Midshipmen who have committed to becoming Marine Corps officers with the primary communities they may serve in. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jorge Borjas)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 21:52
    Photo ID: 9196849
    VIRIN: 250719-M-MB805-1223
    Resolution: 5297x3531
    Size: 8.94 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, NROTC Midshipmen participate in FMF program on Camp Lejeune [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Jorge Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Midshipmen
    NROTC
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    Marine Corps Officers
    FMF-East

