    USS America (LHA 6) conducts intubation training during Talisman Sabre 25 [Image 4 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) conducts intubation training during Talisman Sabre 25

    CORAL SEA

    07.19.2025

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Douglass 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250719-N-BW367-1268 CORAL SEA (July 19, 2025) U.S. Navy Hospitalman Richie Do inserts a breathing apparatus into the trachea of a medical training dummy aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), flagship of the America Strike Group, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, July 19. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) conducts intubation training during Talisman Sabre 25 [Image 4 of 4], by SN Nicholas Douglass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Royal Australian Navy
    Hospital corpsman
    Australian Army
    USS America (LHA 6)
    talismansabre25
    Medical Training

