USS America (LHA 6) conducts intubation training during Talisman Sabre 25

250719-N-BW367-1225 CORAL SEA (July 19, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors, Royal Australian Navy sailors and Australian Army soldiers conduct intubation training aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), flagship of the America Strike Group, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, July 19. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)