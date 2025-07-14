JBER F-22 Raptors move to support REFORPAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Fighter Generation Squadron takes flight to support exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level-Exercise series, employing more than 400 joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites)