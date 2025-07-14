Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBER F-22 Raptors move to support REFORPAC [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JBER F-22 Raptors move to support REFORPAC

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Fighter Generation Squadron takes flight to support exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level-Exercise series, employing more than 400 joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 18:21
    Photo ID: 9196535
    VIRIN: 250719-F-DL909-1087
    Resolution: 4465x2971
    Size: 609.29 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER F-22 Raptors move to support REFORPAC [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Hunter Hites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBER F-22 Raptors move to support REFORPAC
    JBER F-22 Raptors move to support REFORPAC
    JBER F-22 Raptors move to support REFORPAC
    JBER F-22 Raptors move to support REFORPAC
    JBER F-22 Raptors move to support REFORPAC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Air Force
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    REFORPAC
    PACAF
    Resolute Forces Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download