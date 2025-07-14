250718-N-KD696-1003

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 17, 2025) – The Military Sealift Command ship USNS Gopher State (T-ACS 4) sails alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) during a vertical launch system (VLS) rearmament evolution as part of Large Scale Global Exercise 2025. The evolution demonstrated NAVELSG’s expeditionary cargo handling capabilities and underscored joint interoperability between Navy forces at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Duane Case)