    250718-N-KD696-1003

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jose Hernandez 

    Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 17, 2025) – The Military Sealift Command ship USNS Gopher State (T-ACS 4) sails alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) during a vertical launch system (VLS) rearmament evolution as part of Large Scale Global Exercise 2025. The evolution demonstrated NAVELSG’s expeditionary cargo handling capabilities and underscored joint interoperability between Navy forces at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Duane Case)

    NAVELSG Supports High-End Combat Logistics During Large Scale Exercise 2025

