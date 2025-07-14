NAVELSG Supports High-End Combat Logistics During Large Scale Exercise 2025

NORFOLK, Va. – Cargo handlers from Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group (NAVELSG) and Navy Cargo Handling Battalion One (NCHB-1) executed a critical vertical launch system (VLS) rearm, including a missile reload evolution between SS Gopher State (T-ACS 4) and USS Farragut (DDG 99), as part of Large Scale Exercise 2025 (LSE 25). The operation demonstrated the vital role of expeditionary logistics in supporting distributed maritime operations and sustaining combat power at sea.



“The ability to conduct safe and efficient vertical missile rearm at sea is a critical warfighting enabler,” said Lt. Cmdr. John Sefcik, weapons officer aboard Farragut. “What NAVELSG brings to the fight is a highly trained team capable of executing these complex operations in dynamic maritime environments — and that directly increases the fleet’s lethality and operational reach.”



Anchored alongside the guided-missile destroyer, Gopher State utilized its heavy-lift cranes to transfer missile canisters simultaneously to Farragut’s fore and aft VLS cells, conducting a first-of-its-kind rearm at sea. The demonstration, executed by crane operators and cargo handlers from NCHB-1’s Surface Cargo and Expeditionary Reload Companies, highlighted the command’s unique capability to deliver high-end logistics in a contested environment.



“This keystone event was enabled by integrating units of action within NAVELSG’s dynamic rearm-refuel-resupply portfolio,” said Command Master Chief Chad Elliott, NAVELSG. “The evolution was accomplished by units comprised of active duty, Training and Administration of Reserve (TAR), and Selected Reserve Sailors working side by side to accomplish a critical task — a total Navy team effort.”



The two-ship operation was one of many events contributing to LSE 25, a Department of Defense–led global exercise designed to enhance joint force agility, strengthen allied interoperability, and demonstrate multinational readiness across all domains. NAVELSG’s participation underscores the importance of integrated logistics in the execution of modern naval warfare and showcases the diverse talents of the operators performing the mission.



“Today marks a significant milestone in the Navy’s ability to evolve and maintain our warfighting advantage,” said Rear Adm. Charles Kirol, commander, NAVELSG. “Rearming warships at sea is a capability that adds significant complexity for those who choose to challenge us in conflict. NAVELSG has been at the center of developing our Navy’s rearming options — from routine pierside operations to expeditionary, non-permissive environments, and now at sea, globally. NAVELSG’s commitment to the evolution of the Navy’s rearming capabilities, flexibility, and proficiency is unwavering, and I look forward to where we go from here.”



NAVELSG remains committed to evolving its capabilities in support of dynamic force employment — delivering logistics at the speed of war and keeping the hook moving wherever the mission requires.

